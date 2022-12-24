Casey Cizikas out injured as hurting Islanders enter Christmas break

The NHL holiday break Saturday through Monday came at the right time for the hurting Islanders.

Fourth-line center Casey Cizikas missed Friday night’s game against the Panthers and was listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury after exiting Thursday night’s 5-3 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden in the second period.

Also on Friday, the Islanders added right wing Kyle Palmieri (upper body) and goalie Semyon Varlamov (lower body) to their injured reserve list, joining defenseman Adam Pelech (suspected head injury and right wing Cal Clutterbuck (upper body).

Coach Lane Lambert would not go into much detail on Cizikas’ issue.

“Well, right now he’s day to day so we’ll see what happens with him,” said Lambert, who was then asked whether Cizikas could miss an extended stretch of games. “It’s not a long-term concern, put it that way.”

The Islanders’ first game after the break is hosting the Penguins on Tuesday night.

Palmieri, who missed his fourth straight game and his 14th out of the last 15, was placed on IR retroactive to Dec. 16. Varlamov, unavailable for a third straight game, is on IR retroactive to Dec. 17.

Pelech missed his eighth game — to be fair, Lambert previously said he didn’t have long-term concerns about Pelech, either — while Clutterbuck was sidelined for his fourth game.

All are eligible to be activated after the break but only Palmieri had resumed skating among the group.

Notes & quotes: The Islanders wore their Reverse Retro Fisherman jerseys for the second time. The toned-down throwbacks to the Islanders’ ill-fated uniform redesign of 1995-97 made their debuts in a 3-0 loss to the visiting Hurricanes on Dec. 10. The Islanders will wear them four more times in January . . . The Islanders celebrated ‘90s night…LW Ross Johnston remained a healthy scratch.