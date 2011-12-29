Comeau happy with move to Calgary

Blake Comeau played his first game in a visitors' uniform at Nassau Coliseum Thursday night. A little more than a month has passed since Comeau, the Islanders' second-round pick in 2004 and a 24-goal scorer a season ago, was put on waivers and claimed by the Flames after going scoreless in 16 games with the Isles to open the season.

Despite ending his Islanders career with a whimper -- and hearing a few boos from the crowd Thursday night -- Comeau was happy to be back and happy to have moved on.

"My last game here [Nov. 23 against the Flyers], I played about six minutes, so I thought something might happen," Comeau said. "Maybe a change was for the best. Going on waivers is an uneasy feeling, because you don't know where you might be going or if anyone's going to claim you. But when I found out it was Calgary, I was excited."

Calgary is much closer to Comeau's Saskatchewan home, and the Flames needed a boost. Comeau hasn't caught fire, with two goals and three assists in 17 games with the Flames, but Calgary has started to play better and Comeau is getting 13 to 18 minutes a night, including some penalty-kill time.

"I felt nothing was ever handed to me on Long Island. In my mind, I'm still at the same level as I was a year ago," he said. "I know I can still play. There's no hard feelings and I'm not blaming anyone for how it went. I didn't produce enough, and that falls on me in the end."

Rolston in, Haley out

Brian Rolston returned to the lineup after missing five games with a concussion. Micheal Haley sat out as a healthy scratch. Jay Pandolfo (broken foot) and Steve Staios (concussion) might be ready to return to the lineup Saturday against the Oilers.