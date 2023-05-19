Isles sign forwards Kyle MacLean and Daylan Kuefler

The Islanders announced Friday that they have signed forward Daylan Kuefler to a three-year entry level contract, and signed forward Kyle MacLean, son of assistant coach John MacLean, to a one-year, two-way deal.

According to CapFriendly, Kuefler’s deal carries a salary cap hit of $950,000 per season if he is in the NHL. MacLean’s deal calls for an NHL salary of $775,000, and a salary of $82,500 if he is in the minor leagues.

Kuefler, 21, was a sixth-round pick by the Islanders in the 2022 draft as a 20-year-old after he scored 38 goals and 59 points in 65 games for the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League. The 6-2, 190-pound left wing, a native of Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, played one more season for the Blazers in 2022-23, scoring 31 goals and 61 points in 54 games.

MacLean, 24, has played the past three seasons with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, Connecticut, after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League. The 6-1, 195-pound center, who was born in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, had 11 goals, 27 points and 81 penalty minutes in 67 games with Bridgeport in 2022-23 and 23 goals, 59 points and 160 penalty minutes in 157 career AHL games.