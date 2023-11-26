Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky says team is coming together and he's excited about their prospects

The chants have been heard.

The passion is acknowledged and understood and respected.

But in the view of co-owner Jon Ledecky, the Islanders are a group that is coming together and has him anticipating what could be accomplished.

“It’s been really wonderful to watch them come together and I’m really excited about the rest of the season,” Ledecky said Saturday afternoon prior to the opening and dedication of the Ed Westfall Arena at Peconic Ice Rinks in Calverton.

Ledecky and Westfall were part of a contingent who represented the organization. They were joined by John Tonelli, Pat LaFontaine and Steve Webb to celebrate the official opening of the year-round rink , and the fact it was named after the franchise’s first captain.

There are plans for two more rinks — one indoor and the other outdoor — to be built next to the NHL-sized rink that is open to high school and college players.

Ed Westfall, the first captain in Islanders history, right, gets congratulated by former Islanders Pat LaFontaine, left, and Steve Webb during during the unveiling of a Calverton arena named in Westfall's honor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Credit: James Escher

“I can only say wow,” Westfall said. “I still can’t believe it. I thank you all.”

Following the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, Ledecky and Westfall headed back to UBS Arena to catch the Flyers-Islanders game and the pre-game ceremony honoring Cal Clutterbuck for playing 1,000 NHL games.

Despite entering Saturday night’s game against the Flyers with three straight wins, fan sentiment both online and in-arena toward general manager Lou Lamoriello and head coach Lane Lambert has not been positive as demands for the two to be fired have been chanted during home games at UBS Arena.

When asked about the chants, Ledecky was diplomatic.

“New York fans are incredibly passionate,” Ledecky said. “The Islanders are probably the most passionate fanbase in New York. I love the fact that the fans have that passion. We wouldn’t want it any other way. We want folks who care about the team. They live, eat, and breathe [the Islanders]. I can’t tell you the number of people I’ve seen who had the tattoo of the Islanders [logo] on their body. So it’s a fanbase that wants to win and it’s a passionate fanbase. And I know the players get a lot of energy from that.”

Tonelli echoed Ledecky.

“The fans are passionate,” Tonelli said. “They want to win. They want to do the things that it takes to win. But I’ve always been a big fan of Lou and whoever Lou has put in charge on the bench. I trust Lou. Lou has been doing that for a long time. He turned the team around when he got here and he pointed it in the right direction. So I’m a big fan and it takes a lot of patience.

“You [have] to play it out. Things might not play out the way you want to in the end, but if you believe in it, you have to let it play out.”

And LaFontaine, like Ledecky, believes that the Islanders are close to turning the corner.

“I watch the team closely,” LaFontaine said. “I think like anything else, they’re finding that consistency. And they’ve got great goaltending, [play] great defensive hockey, [and] they’re starting to put the puck in the net. You know, it’s finding that consistency. But they’ve got all the players and I’m excited for the next part of the season for those guys.”