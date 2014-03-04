Garth Snow keeps trade rumors quiet

WINNIPEG -- There was no trade news out of the Islanders on Monday, but that doesn’t mean things are dull.

Garth Snow, as he normally does, is keeping his own counsel while fielding plenty of calls from fellow general managers. You don’t hear much about rumors with the Isles because that’s the way Snow wants it. There aren’t open lists of team names who’ve inquired about Thomas Vanek or Andrew MacDonald, even though you can safely say just about every team that’s in the playoff picture has called Snow on one or both of those players.

Things will start to heat up Tuesday, obviously, the final full day before Wednesday’s 3 p.m. deadline. The Islanders take the ice here at 11:30 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. for you in the Long Island vicinity) for a morning skate that will only be watched for who isn’t on the ice rather than who is out there.

Only once in Snow's tenure has he sat a player as the deadline neared: Bill Guerin, back in 2009, and that was only because the Islanders had a deal in place that fizzled. So unless there’s deal about to be filed with the NHL on Tuesday night, I would expect Vanek and MacDonald to play against the Jets.

I also think the reason some other deadline rentals (Mike Cammalleri, Matt Moulson, Chris Stewart) haven’t moved yet is that teams are waiting to see who lands Vanek before turning their attention elsewhere. Vanek is the big fish among the rentals, which could keep things tense right up to 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday.