Gary Bettman: No update on potential Islanders sale

PHILADELPHIA -- NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday he did not have an update on the possible sale of the Islanders, saying only that team owner Charles Wang has received interest from “a number” of potential buyers.

“The last public communication on this was Charles Wang’s statement [March 28] saying he is listening to the expressions of interest he’s getting and he hasn’t decided whether he’s going to take them to the next step. But he is listening,” Bettman told reporters at Wells Fargo Center before Game 3 of the Rangers-Flyers series. “I spoke to him as recently as this morning and his position on that has not changed. But he is getting a number of expressions of interest.”

Philadelphia-based wealth manager Andrew Barroway has been named in reports as being the strongest suitor to purchase the team from Wang, who has remained silent other than the statement from last month.