Gervais back in lineup as a forward

After being scratched the first nine games this season, defenseman Bruno Gervais made his season debut Friday night - as a forward.

Coach Scott Gordon said he likes the flexibility that strategy provides by allowing the Islanders to play seven defensemen.

Before the game, Gervais admitted he was a little nervous about adjusting to a new position but said he was looking forward to his return.

"I've been waiting for this a long time," he said.

Gervais, 26, said he had not been used as a forward since a peewee hockey doubleheader in Quebec when he was 12 years old. After his team played an afternoon game in its regular positions, Gervais said his coach took the team to a fast-food restaurant, loaded their water bottles with soda for the evening game and told the kids to pick where they wanted to play.

"That was my first and last game as a forward," said Gervais, who was on a line with fourth-line center Zenon Konopka and Jon Sim during the morning skate.

Schremp to Bridgeport

Rob Schremp was sent to Bridgeport on a conditioning assignment. The 24-year-old center played in Friday night's Sound Tigers game against Manchester. Schremp, who practiced for the first time Tuesday since suffering a back injury in the preseason, has been held out of all 10 Islanders games.

Trent Hunter, who did not play in Wednesday's game in Montreal because of a foot injury, returned to the lineup.