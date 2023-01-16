Former Islander Gino Odjick, 52, team enforcer, has died

Longtime National Hockey League enforcer Gino Odjick, who spent parts of three seasons with the Islanders, died Sunday. He was 52.

His death was confirmed in a tweet by the Islanders, as well as on Facebook by his sister, Dina.

"The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to learn [of] the passing of former family member, Gino Odjick," the team tweeted, adding: "The team extends our condolences to the Odjick family and friends."

In her post, Dina Odjick wrote: "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world." In another post, Dina Odjick wrote: "Fly high my brother. I'm gonna miss our dailey (sic) chats and your sense of humour. R.I.P. mon frère #29."

According to reports, the cause of death is believed to have been a heart attack. In 2014, Odjick was diagnosed with a rare terminal blood disorder called AL amyloidosis.

Born on Sept. 7, 1970, the fourth of sixth children and the only boy, Odjick grew up on the Algonquin reserve of Kitigan Zibi, outside of the small town of Maniwaki, Quebec, located north of Ottawa on the Gatineau River. His parents also raised 32 foster children.

Odjick, a 6-3, 224-pound forward who played right wing, was known primarily throughout his playing career as an enforcer — a fighter, who provided the muscle to keep opponents in line. Odjick claimed his fighting skills were learned, in part, as the result of needing to defend himself and others due to racial tensions between inhabitants of the reserve and local townfolk in Maniwaki.

As a junior player his fighting skills earned him the nickname "The Algonquin Assassin."

Drafted by the Vancouver Canucks 86th overall in the 1990 NHL Draft, Odjick played in Vancouver from 1990-91 to 1997-98, spending as much time in the penalty box as on ice, racking up six seasons with at least 200 penalty minutes, two of them with more than 300 penalty minutes.

His best offensive season was 1993-94, when he scored 16 goals with 13 assists.

Odjick was traded to the Islanders for defenseman Jason Strudwick on March 23, 1998, and spent parts of three seasons with the team, scoring nine goals with 13 assists for 22 points.

He also racked up 254 penalty minutes, providing the team with much-needed on-ice muscle.

He was later traded by the Islanders to the Philadelphia Flyers for Mikael Andersson and a 5th round pick in the 2000 NHL Draft.

Odjick finished his NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens, last appearing in the NHL in 2002. In 605 career NHL games he had 64 goals and 73 assists for 137 points.

He had 2,567 penalty minutes.

Odjick last played in 2004-05 for the Horse Lake Thunder in the North Peace Hockey League, where his teammate was former NHL and Rangers star Theo Fleury.