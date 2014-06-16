Greg Cronin returns as Islanders assistant coach

The Islanders are bringing back Greg Cronin as an assistant coach to fill the spot vacated by Brent Thompson, who is taking over as Bridgeport head coach.

Cronin was an Isles assistant from 1999-2003, under Butch Goring and Peter Laviolette. He then spent two seasons as Bridgeport head coach before taking over the head spot at Northeastern University. Cronin, 51, spent the past three seasons as an assistant with the Leafs, alongside former Isles head coach Scott Gordon.

Cronin's ties to GM Garth Snow and head coach Jack Capuano go even further back: Cronin was an assistant at Maine during Snow's first two years as a player there and Cronin coached Capuano's older brother Dave at Maine.

Cronin's main responsibility will be to fix the consistently underperforming Islanders penalty kill, which finished last season 29th in the league and was a main culprit in the team's November/December swoon.

The team also announced that Doug Weight has been promoted to assistant general manager and will remain an assistant coach. Weight had been special adviser to Snow the past two seasons.

And Bob Corkum, another of the U. of Maine crew who traveled with the Isles last season as a full-time consultant, has been named an assistant coach.