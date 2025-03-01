Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin credited with goal vs. Predators

SportsHockeyNew York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin has many elite skills as a goaltender. But puck-handling is not at the top of the list. In fact, during the 2023 All-Star skills competition when he was teamed with best friend Igor Shesterkin, who has openly pined for scoring an empty-net goal, the Rangers’ netminder jokingly forced his buddy to be the one shooting the puck down the ice.

So, of course when Sorokin became only the second Islander goalie to be credited with a goal, capping the scoring in Saturday’s 7-4 win over the Predators at UBS Arena at 19:48 of the third period, his first thoughts were of his friend.

“Of course, I know I’d do it before Igor,” Sorokin said, flashing a wide smile.

Sorokin used his blocker to direct Jonathan Marchessault’s shot to the left wall. Steven Stamkos then misfired on a pass to Predators defenseman Brady Skjei and the puck rolled down the ice and into the  empty net with Nashville's Juuse Saros pulled from goal in the final moments.

“I never think about scoring goals,” Sorokin said. “I remembered I touched the puck but I wasn’t sure I was the last one.”

Sorokin, the 17th goalie in NHL history with a goal, said he never scored during his KHL career.

“It was part of my bucket list so I’m sure he’s pretty happy about it,” said Islanders coach Patrick Roy, also a Hall of Fame goalie. “I hit the post, I think, once. Scored but with no more time [left]. It would have been nice.”

Billy Smith was the first Islanders goalie to score on  Nov. 28, 1979. It was almost an identical goal as Smith  was the last Islander to touch the puck before Colorado's Rob Ramage threw the puck backward into an empty net. Smith was the first NHL goaltender to be credited with a goal. 

Andrew Gross

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

