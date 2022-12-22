Casey Cizikas becomes latest injured player for Islanders

The injuries are really starting to mount for the Islanders.

Fourth-line center Casey Cizikas became the latest to be sidelined as he exited the Islanders’ 5-3 loss to the rival Rangers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden at 13:46 of the second period with an undisclosed issue.

Coach Lane Lambert said there was no update on Cizikas, leaving his status for Friday night’s game against the Panthers at UBS Arena very much in doubt.

There is some extended recovery time after that as the NHL holiday break runs Saturday through Monday.

Meanwhile right wing Kyle Palmieri (upper body) missed his third straight game and his 13th out of the last 14, though he has resumed skating on his own.

Goalie Semyon Varlamov (lower body) was unavailable for a second straight game. Right wing Cal Clutterbuck (injured reserve/upper body) missed his third game and defenseman Adam Pelech (injured reserve/suspected head injury) missed his seventh game. None of those three have resumed skating.

Back-to-back?

Goalie Ilya Sorokin may get a fourth chance to start back-to-back games on Friday after looking sharp in stopping 29 shots against the Rangers.

Cory Schneider, with the Islanders on emergency recall from their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, is serving as the backup with Varlamov unavailable.

Sorokin has split the six games he’s played in back-to-back situations – all coming last season and all coming on the road – but with three shutouts.

He shut out both the Coyotes and Vegas on Oct. 23-24, 2021, then lost to the Oilers and Flames on Feb. 11-12. Finally, he lost to the Penguins on April 14 before making 44 saves in a shutout win over the Canadiens on April 15.

Isles files

C Jean-Gabriel Pageau logged 18:56 with two shots in his 600th career game…LW Ross Johnston remained a healthy scratch.