Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc battling for Islanders' sixth defenseman spot

NEWARK – Sebastian Aho has played 115 more NHL games than Samuel Bolduc but Bolduc has the advantage of six inches and 40 pounds on Aho. One will be the Islanders sixth defenseman to start the season.

“You get some similarities from both of them in terms of their puck movement, their defending,” coach Lane Lambert said. “Bolduc is a bigger body. Aho has a little bit more movement because of his smaller frame. There’s some competition there.”

Aho was paired with Scott Mayfield for the Islanders’ fourth preseason game on Monday night against the Devils at Prudential Center after Bolduc logged 15:35 skating with Mayfield in Saturday night’s 5-3 win over the Rangers at UBS Arena.

Both must pass through waivers to be re-assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, virtually assuring both will be on the opening-night roster.

Mayfield, Ryan Pulock, Adam Pelech, Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov are locks as the top five.

The 5-10, 180-pound Aho, had five goals and 18 assists in 71 games last season and played in all six playoff games after Robin Salo beat him out in training camp as the sixth defenseman. He solidified his role by cutting down on his defensive-zone turnovers.

“Being more consistent and more reliable,” said Aho, a fifth-round pick in 2017. “That’s the biggest thing. Not as many turnovers. Taking a lot of pride in the defensive work and trying to get that out of control before thinking about the offense. Before I was guessing a little bit and trying to get ahead of the play.”

The 6-4, 220-pound Bolduc made his NHL debut last season with two goals and one assist in 17 games, then filled in for the first two games of the Islanders’ first-round loss to the Hurricanes with Romanov out with a shoulder injury.

His size is enticing as a net-front defender as is his booming blue-line shot, which the Islanders have used on the power play in preseason. But Bolduc, a second-round pick in 2019 entering his fourth professional season, has struggled defensively at times.

“The size is there,” Mayfield said. “The experience level [Aho] has, just game in and game out, little stuff. You never know who you’re going to play with.”

Notes & quotes: G Ilya Sorokin made his second preseason start…D Calle Odelius, a second-round pick in 2022, made his preseason debut… Anders Lee was on top-line center Bo Horvat’s left wing along with Mathew Barzal after working most of camp with third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who did not play…The Islanders will be picking a new alternate captain this season with Josh Bailey no longer on the team. Brock Nelson has worn an “A” for each of his three preseason games, including Monday, as well as last season when either Bailey or Cal Clutterbuck were not in the lineup. “It’d be an honor,” Nelson said. “I know I’m not the most vocal of guys but I just try to go out there and be a big part of the team and lead by example.”