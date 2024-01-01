Islanders face tough opponent and altitude challenges against Avalanche in Denver

DENVER — The Islanders face a tricky and tough opponent as they try to get back into the win column. Oh, and they have to play the Western Conference-leading Avalanche as well, just one season removed from winning the Stanley Cup.

Pro teams coming into Denver have long struggled with the physical challenges playing at the mile-high altitude causes. Take it from goalie Semyon Varlamov, who spent eight seasons with the Avalanche before coming to Long Island in 2019 and is the likely starter for the Islanders as they continue a four-game road trip on Tuesday night at Ball Arena that started with a 3-1 loss to the Penguins on New Year’s Eve.

“Absolutely, you feel the altitude when you play there,” Varlamov said. “Especially when you’re coming one day before the game. You don’t have time to adjust to the altitude. It’s pretty hard to breathe there. Even for the home team, when you go away and come back to Denver, it’s not easy to play the first game. You always feel the altitude the first game.”

So, based on Varlamov’s experience, the Islanders have two things going against them on Tuesday night. First, they traveled to Denver on Monday and did not practice. Second, the Avalanche beat the visiting Sharks, 3-1, on Sunday so they’ve reacclimated to the environment.

There’s a reason why elite-level athletes, for instance, Olympians, try to train for long durations at altitude since it strengthens their stamina and endurance.

Visiting NHL teams don’t have that luxury during the season. One former NHL player said playing in Denver was the only time he felt out of shape during his career.

Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who made his NHL debut in 2013, described the experience in very relatable terms.

“You don’t really feel it when you’re walking around or doing stuff around the city,” Pageau said. “Once you get on the ice and do that physical exercise, that second breath is hard to find. So you want to keep your shifts short. Getting that practice day or a hard morning skate will help get your lungs ready for it.”

Pageau added every time he plays in Denver is like the first time.

“It’s all-new every time you go,” Pageau said. “When you’re young, guys are telling you, ‘Keep your shifts short because that’s going to get you.’ You still do whatever you think. Now, with experience, I do try to keep my shifts short.”

“If you get caught long-winded one time, it takes you a little more to recover,” said Brock Nelson, who also made his NHL debut in 2013.

Coach Lane Lambert said trying to handle the altitude as a visiting team has been a “age-old question.” Some studies suggest it’s better to spend less time in Denver before the game. Others say otherwise.

“It clearly becomes a little bit of an advantage for the home team,” Lambert said. “It’s part of the challenges in playing in Colorado. Along with their hockey team.”

Oh, right. Because the Avalanche are pretty darn tough, too.