Ilya Sorokin makes 46 saves in shutout, but Islanders fall to Avalanche in shootout

DENVER – Ilya Sorokin deserved to snap his personal losing streak.

He made 46 saves for his third shutout of the season. But former Ranger Alexandar Georgiev stopped all 26 shots he faced for his third career shutout against the Islanders and three more in the shootout as the Avalanche won, 1-0, on Monday night at Ball Arena.

The Islanders (18-13-2) are 1-1-2 on their season-long, five-game road trip.

Evan Rodrigues scored the only goal in the shootout for the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche (17-11-2).

Sorokin has lost six straight starts and allowed 13 goals in his previous three starts.

Sorokin made 15 saves in the second period, knocking away Rantanen’s blast from the right circle and Artturi Lehkonen’s rebound try from the slot on the Avalanche’s second power play, then denying Lehkonen from the right circle in the final minute.

He then stopped 19 in the third period as the Avalanche consistently pressured the Islanders.

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman, may have put himself in contention for this season’s Lady Byng Trophy as the league’s most gentlemanly player, after he admitted to the referees he had fallen on his own after Mathew Barzal was initially called for a tripping penalty with 42.1 seconds left in the first period. The penalty was then waved off.