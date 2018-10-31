Islanders to hold 'Billy Joel Night' vs. Red Wings on Dec. 15

One Long Island icon is honoring another on Dec. 15.

The Islanders will hold "Billy Joel Night" during their game against the Red Wings at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, the team announced Wednesday.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Joel bobblehead. The bobblehead depicts Joel wearing an Islanders jersey and hat while playing a piano with an Islanders logo on it.

In addition, all fans in attendance will be entered for a chance to win four tickets to Joel's sold-out show at the Coliseum on New Year's Eve. Joel's music also will be played throughout the game.

Doors open for the game at 6 p.m., with puck drop at 7 p.m.

The Islanders are playing 21 games this season at Nassau Coliseum, which was their permanent home through 2015. Their first game there is Dec. 1 against the Blue Jackets.

Joel last played at the Coliseum on April 5, 2017, for the venue's re-opening. His New Year's Eve show will be his 34th at the Coliseum and marks the 25th anniversary of the last time he played on Dec. 31 at the arena.