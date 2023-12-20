Bo Horvat in Islanders' lineup vs. Oilers after Saturday night collision

Bo Horvat brought a career-high 10-game point streak into Tuesday night’s match against the Oilers at UBS Arena with the chance to extend it despite a brief scare late in Saturday night’s 5-3 loss in Montreal as he was shaken up in a collision with Christian Dvorak.

“I was just kind of uncomfortable after but everything’s fine,” said Horvat, who was able to practice on Monday. “I was beginning to head up ice. We didn’t see each other coming.”

Horvat’s third-period power-play goal brought the Islanders within 4-3 of the Canadiens, giving him seven goals and 10 assists in his last 10 games.

“Things are going well,” Horvat said. “Not much has changed in my game. Pucks are going in and people are finishing for me.”

Not traveling

Coach Lane Lambert said he did not expect injured defensemen Adam Pelech (long-term injured reserve/upper body), Ryan Pulock (injured reserve/lower body) and Scott Mayfield (IR/upper body) to accompany the Islanders on their upcoming trip to Washington and Carolina, meaning the earliest any of them could return is Dec. 27 against the Penguins at UBS Arena.

Pelech was eligible to activated off LTIR on Tuesday but Lambert said last week Pelech was not close to returning. He and Mayfield did work on the ice prior to the Islanders’ morning skate.

Isles files

Semyon Varlamov is expected to start against the Capitals on Wednesday night as the Islanders open their two-game road trip leading into the NHL’s Christmas break . . . Right wing Kyle Palmieri was in the lineup after missing Monday’s practice for maintenance. “You want to get out there and practice,” Palmieri said. “But we had the opportunity for a pregame skate so it was just better to rest it a little bit.” . . . Defenseman Grant Hutton and right wing Oliver Wahlstrom remained the healthy scratches.