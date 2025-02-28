Islanders' Ilya Sorokin strong in goal in win over Bruins

BOSTON — It wasn’t exactly playoff-level hockey from two teams not likely to make the postseason.

But it did keep the Islanders’ faint hopes alive as they held on for 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden to snap a four-game losing streak.

Importantly, goalie Ilya Sorokin was markedly sharper and more aggressive than in Tuesday night’s 5-1 loss to the Rangers at UBS Arena — a game in which the Islanders felt they were the better team but could not keep their rivals from consistently crowding the crease. Sorokin finished with 38 saves.

And Noah Dobson returned after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury, leaving the Islanders (26-25-7) with four-right handed defensemen along with Tony DeAngelo, Ryan Pulock and Adam Boqvist. Dobson was paired with Adam Pelech while Boqvist switched to his off-side to skate with Pulock.

The Bruins (27-25-8), in an 0-3-2 slide, were playing without Long Beach’s Charlie McAvoy, injured playing for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, and potential coveted trade target Trent Frederic.

But they pulled within 2-1 at 10:04 of the third period as David Pastrnak’s shot from below the right circle deflected in off DeAngelo. It extended Pastrnak’s point streak to 16 games — the longest in the NHL this season — and marked his 800th NHL point. Jeremy Swayman (18 saves) then kept the Bruins within one with a stretching pad save on Hudson Fasching at the right post at 12:28.

Sorokin showed marked improvement in how he handled shots through traffic and screens at the crease from Tuesday, when he was pulled following the second period after allowing five goals on the Rangers’ first 10 shots.

He stopped 15 shots in the first period, including five on the Bruins’ first power play, as the hosts held a 14-1 shot advantage just over 14 minutes in and out-attempted the Islanders 31-18 over the first 20 minutes.

But defenseman Alexander Romanov burst out of the penalty box after the Islanders killed off the Bruins’ second man advantage and lifted a short-side shot on a two-on-one with Jean-Gabriel Pageau for a 1-0 lead at 16:11 of the first period.

Kyle Palmieri, at the crease, extended it to 2-0 at 4:21 of the second period, shortly after Sorokin denied Pavel Zacha’s breakaway following Romanov’s brutal turnover at the Islanders’ blue line.

Notes & quotes: Mathew Barzal (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve to create salary cap space for Dobson . . . Defenseman Scott Mayfield remained a healthy scratch for the second straight game and Scott Perunovich came out of the lineup for Dobson . . . Fasching returned after missing 17 games with an upper-body injury. His last game was a 5-4 overtime win in Boston on Jan. 5. Fasching took Pierre Engvall’s spot on the fourth line . . . The Bruins placed former Islander first-rounder Oliver Wahlstrom on waivers.