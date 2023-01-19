Islanders shake up lineup, but lose last game of homestand to Bruins

The losses keep piling up, six in seven games now, and shaking up the lineup did not work for the Islanders against the NHL-best Bruins in the finale to a disappointing homestand. Their two wins in 2023 have come against the last-place Canadiens and the also-ran Canucks.

It certainly feels like things have not been worse this season.

“We’ve got to find our way through it,” coach Lane Lambert said. “Is it a lowpoint? We need to collect some wins here. It’s an unforgiving league and nobody’s feeling sorry for us.”

Rising prospect William Dufour made his NHL debut before being benched in the second period and journeyman defenseman Dennis Cholowski played his first game for the Islanders after they were recalled from AHL Bridgeport for Wednesday night’s 4-1 loss at UBS Arena.

Goalie Semyon Varlamov (20 saves) made his first start in five games with the Islanders also playing in Buffalo on Thursday night.

The Islanders (23-19-4) went 0-for-6 on the power play — with Cholowski quarterbacking the second unit — generating just seven shots. They finished their longest homestand of the season 1-2-2, scoring eight total goals.

“You can say that,” Lambert said when asked if the homestand was a missed opportunity. “I feel like we played better than what the results are. Results are results and we’re in a results business. We’ve had ample opportunities to win.

“We’ve outchanced teams. We’ve outplayed teams in areas. We’re a little bit snakebit right now. We have to get our power play going. The consistency isn’t there. We’ve got to get more pucks to the net.”

Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for the Bruins (35-5-4), who have won three straight and seven of their last eight.

The Islanders led 1-0 after what Lambert termed a “textbook” first period as Zach Parise scorched a one-timer at 15:41.

“We get in a good spot and then just a couple small portions of the game where we lose a guy,” Brock Nelson said. “It just feels like when there’s a breakdown, they’re capitalizing and pucks are going in. It’s easy to say you can’t get discouraged but I’d say frustration, for sure, is high.”

Dufour, who started on top-line center Mathew Barzal’s right wing along with Josh Bailey, logged just 6:48 and did not play after turnovers on the first two Bruins’ goals. Lambert inserted Dufour and Cholowski for fellow AHL callups Simon Holmstrom and Parker Wotherspoon, respectively.

Varlamov, making just his second start since injuring his groin on Dec. 17, struggled with his rebound control. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy, of Long Beach, floated a shortside one-timer past Varlamov’s blocker to tie it at 1-1 at 7:48 after Dufour was unable to clear the puck.

Dufour also could not control the puck along the wall on the sequence that led to defenseman Derek Forbort poking in a rebound to make it 2-1 at 11:00.

The 6-2, 215-pound Dufour, a fifth-round pick in 2020, has rapidly become one of the organization’s best prospects with his combination of size and scoring ability.

“I’m just excited to be here,” Dufour said. “I just want to play my type of game that I play in Bridgeport this year. Move my feet and be physical and shoot the puck. Be responsible defensively.”

Brad Marchand’s power-play goal on a tic-tac-toe passing sequence made it 3-1 at 5:03 of the third period and Trent Frederic, open at the net, capped the scoring at 15:38.

“When things are going like this, one little mistake is costing us,” defenseman Noah Dobson said. “We can’t get frustrated. We’ve just got to stick with it and get ready for [Thursday]."