NHL's Gary Bettman: We're waiting for further development at UBS Arena

BUFFALO — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman watched Wednesday night’s Islanders-Bruins game with team owner Scott Malkin at UBS Arena. Among the topics discussed was bringing either an All-Star Game or an NHL Draft, or both, to the new facility.

The situation remains the same, though. For the Islanders to host one of the league’s marquee events, the area around UBS Arena needs to be developed further, specifically with a generous amount of hotel rooms in addition to retail options.

“We want to bring league events to UBS,” Bettman said Thursday at KeyBank Center, in town as the Sabres retired goalie Ryan Miller’s No. 30 and inducted him into their hall of fame.

“But everybody is agreed that we want to bring it to the finished product, which is the surrounding area. Once they finish the developments surrounding it, it’s going to be terrific and we’ll bring our events. The plans are there and they’re committed to doing it. So it’s just a question of getting it done.”

Bettman said there still is no set timetable to start or complete that construction.

Dufour sent down

William Dufour, one of the Islanders’ top prospects, was returned to AHL Bridgeport after being recalled on Wednesday and making his debut in a 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Dufour, 20, logged just 6:48 and was benched at 11:00 of the second period after turning the puck over on each of the Bruins’ first two goals.

“We’ll just continue his development,” coach Lane Lambert said. “Any game is a tough spot, potentially. I thought he made a couple of [bad] plays but he also did some good things.

“From his standpoint, he’s now been there, done that and gone through Day 1. Right there is a step in the right direction, and it puts him ahead of the game the next time.”