Cal Clutterbuck finally returns to Islanders lineup

The Islanders activated Cal Clutterbuck off injured reserve and re-inserted the agitator into the lineup Saturday night against the Capitals at UBS Arena after he missed 20 games with an upper-body injury.

Clutterbuck skated on Josh Bailey’s right wing with Pierre Engvall. Bailey was moved to the middle on the fourth line with Otto Koivula (lower body) day-to-day after logging just 3:46 Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

“The way he plays, injuries are a part of it, unfortunately,” Clutterbuck's longtime linemate Matt Martin said. “I think everyone has had injury-riddled seasons. Cal has had a tough stretch over the last few years but he keeps climbing his way back. He’s still passionate and wants to be out there.”

Overall, Clutterbuck has missed 33 games this season and hasn’t played more than 59 games since 2018-19.

“He’s a pest out there,” said Bo Horvat, playing his first game as Clutterbuck’s teammate after being acquired from the Canucks on Jan. 30. “He’s hitting everybody in sight.”

Trottier memories

The Islanders celebrated Bryan Trottier’s legacy on Saturday night and coach Lane Lambert has fond childhood memories of the Hall of Famer. Both are from Saskatchewan.

“Playing against him was an honor,” Lambert said. “The cool thing for me was when I was, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and living in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, I played with his brother, Rocky. Bryan would come back and skate with us in the summer. When you’re 13 and Bryan Trottier is out on the ice with you, that was probably the most amazing thing.”

Isles files

D Alexander Romanov played in his 200th NHL game . . . Lambert said he expected C Jean-Gabriel Pageau (injured reserve/upper body) to accompany the team on its upcoming three-game California swing. Pageau again participated in Saturday’s morning skate but missed his 12th game. . . D Parker Wotherspoon and LW Ross Johnston remained healthy scratches.