Lane Lambert to his Islanders: Get your shots on net!

It’s a simple solution, if the Islanders can execute it. But Lane Lambert believes their recent scoring struggles can be alleviated with better shooting accuracy.

“When we get our Grade-A opportunities, we have to hit the net,” the coach said before Saturday night’s match against the Canadiens at UBS Arena. “It’s that simple. I would say, probably, we’ve missed the net on 40% of our chances in the last little while. Part of that is because we’re squeezing our sticks. You’re trying. The guys know there’s been some goal-scoring drought and they’re trying to be too fine. We just have to get back to getting pucks on net and getting traffic.”

The Islanders had been held to five goals in an 0-3-1 skid entering Saturday. They averaged 23.8 shots on goal in that stretch — down from their season’s average of 30.4 — and 11.0 missed shots.

“If you miss the net, you can’t score,” Lambert said. “My dad told me that when I was five years old.”

Honoring Bossy

The Islanders celebrated Hall of Famer Mike Bossy’s legacy as part of their series of legends nights.

“I did play against him,” Lambert said. “You just couldn’t give him any time to take a shot. I was out on the ice against him a couple times when he did score. The high-end guys that score goals like him, you can only keep them under control for so long. It’s going to happen one way or the other and that’s the aura of what makes a guy special like that.”

Isles files

RW Kyle Palmieri and D Adam Pelech, both on injured reserve recovering from suspected head injuries, continued to practice with teammates during Saturday’s morning skate. But there’s still no timetable for either’s return to the lineup . . . LW Ross Johnston remained a healthy scratch.