Islanders rebound from clunker to thoroughly defeat Capitals

Well, that was better. Much, much better.

The Islanders bounced back from their worst loss – and effort – of the season with a high-energy 5--1 win over the Capitals on Friday night at UBS Arena in their last home game of 2023.

The visiting Penguins humiliated the Islanders 7-0 on Wednesday.

Ilya Sorokin, torched for six goals on 25 shots in two periods behind a no-show defense against the Penguins, stopped 26 shots. He’ll no doubt be in goal again against the Penguins on Sunday as the Islanders (17-9-9) open a four-game road trip with Semyon Varlamov (maintenance) day to day.

Darcy Kuemper, in a surprise relief outing, stopped 24 shots for the Capitals (17-11-5).

Everybody was fully engaged, from Julien Gauthier’s two third-period goals to ice it to Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s two goals to Mathew Barzal’s backchecking to Bo Horvat’s penalty killing to defenseman Mike Reilly sprawling to stop a Capitals’ rush to Matt Martin’s energy is in his first game since Nov. 15.

The Islanders were without fourth-line center Casey Cizikas (illness). That forced Cal Clutterbuck to move to the middle from right wing and allowed Martin, their longtime linemate, to dress after missing 19 games through two stints on injured reserve for an upper-body injury.

After ceding six goals in a disastrous second-period against the Penguins, the Islanders scored the only two goals of Friday’s middle frame.

Pageau opened the scoring with a one-timer from the left circle at 4:51 after Gauthier — back in the lineup after sitting as a healthy scratch in favor of Oliver Wahlstrom against the Penguins — led a rush up the right wall.

Defenseman Noah Dobson, taking a drop pass from Barzal off a rush, blasted it past Kuemper from the slot for a 2-0 lead at 6:01. Gauthier scored twice within 18 seconds — once on a rebound in a slot and then off the rush — to make it 4-0 at 10:28 of the third period. Pageau, on the rush, pushed it to 5-0 at 14:26.

The Islanders were strong from the start through a back-and-forth first period that did not see a goal but did see the Capitals lose both defenseman Martin Fehervary and goalie Charlie Lindgren to upper-body injuries.

Anders Lee checked Fehervary hard into the end wall and Fehervary remained on the ice holding his head before skating off under his own power but directly to the Capitals’ room at 6:46. During the same stoppage, Kuemper came on to replace Lindgren, who had stopped three shots but may have been shaken up stopping chances from Mathew Barzal and then Brock Nelson at 1:28. Lindgren did chat with teammates and an official before leaving the ice.

Sorokin lost his shutout when he fanned on what was essentially a loose puck after it hit something on the ice and hoped over his stick and into the goal. Nicolas Aube-Kubel got credit for it with 18 seconds left in the game.