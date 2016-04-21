Rookie Pulock sets up Tavares, but leaves Game 4 with injury

Ryan Pulock had a nifty assist on John Tavares’ goal Wednesday night in Game 4 but Pulock, the rookie defenseman, left with an injury in the third period after a big collision with Jaromir Jagr and did not return.

Pulock was on the ice for the Panthers’ game-winning goal at 9:25 of the third and he went to the dressing room a short time later with an undisclosed injury.

“I saw him briefly tonight and he’ll be evaluated tomorrow,” Jack Capuano said of Pulock, who leads Islanders defensemen with three points in the series.

Another rookie, Adam Pelech, could be first in line to replace Pulock, with 39-year-old veteran Marek Zidlicky likely next up — Zidlicky, like Pulock, is a righthanded shot who can play on the power play.

Kulemin, Quine banged up

Nikolay Kulemin and Alan Quine both left Game 4 briefly with injuries and returned in the second period.

Kulemin was stood up by Florida’s Jussi Jokinen on a clean hit and Kulemin got his legs tangled. He left the ice favoring his left leg but returned during the lengthy delay for a video review of Florida’s waved-off goal.

Quine took a slash from Aleksander Barkov late in the second that drew a penalty, though he played the final period.

Halak skates, still not practicing

Jaroslav Halak (groin) was on the Barclays Center ice early Wednesday morning doing some work with goaltender consultant Marc Champagne. Halak hasn’t practiced since he suffered a groin injury on March 8 against the Penguins, only doing solo on-ice work as he did on Wednesday for the past week.

Christopher Gibson remained with the Islanders as the third goaltender even as Bridgeport readied for its first-round AHL playoff series against Toronto. The Sound Tigers open their best-of-five series in Bridgeport on Saturday so Gibson, who spent the majority of the season in the AHL, could still head back to play goal this weekend.

Mikhail Grabovski (concussion) remained off the ice and is out indefinitely, along with Anders Lee (broken leg).