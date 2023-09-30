Islanders' season-opening lineup is closer to being filled out

Saturday night against the Rangers at UBS Arena marked the two-week countdown to the Islanders’ regular-season opener and the lineup for their third preseason game likely bore a strong resemblance to what the visiting Sabres will face on Oct. 14.

“This time of the year you’re working on different things and you’re trying to see what might click,” defenseman Ryan Pulock said. “Tonight, there’s a lot of guys who could be in our lineup. I think it’s important that we use that to our advantage of getting comfortable with each other and getting ourselves ready for opening night.”

Five of the defensemen in Saturday’s lineup are locks for opening night and rookie Samuel Bolduc – who was paired with Scott Mayfield – is battling Sebastian Aho to be in the starting six.

Goalie Semyon Varlamov, making his second start of the preseason after allowing three goals in the opening 3:10 of the Islanders’ 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, will be Ilya Sorokin’s backup.

Up front, the foundation of the top three lines was on display.

“We start to work things in a little bit tighter,” said captain Anders Lee, who skated on third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s left wing. “We’re getting closer and closer to that. Just continuing to work. Develop that chemistry with whoever you’re playing with. We’ve got a game in a couple of weeks. We’re just getting prepared for that and working out all the kinks. It’s really just a progression from camp.”

Center Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal remained together on the top line, with Simon Holmstrom still auditioning on left wing. Pierre Engvall was on second-line center Brock Nelson’s left wing along with Hudson Fasching as Kyle Palmieri (undisclosed) has yet to skate with teammates at camp. Ex-Ranger Julien Gauthier, trying to secure a full-time role, was with Pageau and Lee.

The Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck fourth line remains set in stone, though only Clutterbuck was in Saturday’s lineup with Ross Johnston and Kyle MacLean as his linemates.

“We’ve been trying some things,” coach Lane Lambert said. “Tonight is a good opportunity to get a little bit more insight into some of the stuff we’ve been trying. We still have two weeks until the regular season. Three [preseason games] after tonight, which isn’t a lot. It’s important to start trying to nail things down but keeping in mind we have time and some adjustments that still might need to be made.”

While the top five defensemen are set, the three pairings are still to be finalized.

In addition to Samuel Bolduc skating with Mayfield, Pulock worked with Alexander Romanov — making his preseason debut after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery — while Adam Pelech, Pulock’s longtime partner, was paired with Noah Dobson.

Whether Lambert reverts to Pelech-Pulock as his top pair is one of the few camp intrigues.

“We’ll see,” Lambert said. “They have played together a lot and they’re a very good pair. Within that, you look at the rest of the defensemen and who fits well and who plays best with who. Based on that, you make some adjustments.”

Lambert said he likes the way Pelech and Dobson move the puck up ice and Dobson’s ability to get involved in the offensive zone may help Pelech do that more. He added Romanov started playing more consistently last season after he was paired with Pulock.

Bolduc was not inferring anything from being included in Saturday’s lineup.

“It’s great but camp is not over yet,” Bolduc said. “I still need to prove that I can be here every day. So it’s just another chance for me to prove it.”