Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech getting his game up to speed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Unfortunately, Adam Pelech knows the hard process of re-acclimating himself to game action all too well.

“I’ve had a few long absences,” Pelech told Newsday before the Islanders opened a four-game road trip against the Predators on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. “I think you learn how to deal with it mentally. You try to stay in the best physical shape you can. That’s not really the issue coming back. It’s more you haven’t played at that speed for whatever period of time it is.

“It always takes a little bit of acclimation. The first game, you feel better with every period. The next game, you feel better with every period. You’ve just got to trust the process and keep building your game.”

Saturday marked Pelech’s third game back after a 20-game absence for an upper-body injury, believed to be a left wrist or arm issue. Last season, Pelech missed 21 games with a head injury in December and January following a hard hit from current teammate Robert Bortuzzo. A ruptured Achilles’ tendon in January cost Pelech the rest of the regular season in 2019-20.

Pelech, citing rust, was critical of his play as he returned in Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Canucks at UBS Arena on Tuesday as he was a minus-1 with three giveaways in 17:33.

He graded his 19:03 — a minus-1 with one blocked shot — in Thursday’s 4-3 overtime win over the visiting Maple Leafs as better.

Regaining his timing is what’s difficult.

“It’s a matter of him continuing to progress with the speed of the game and his timing,” coach Lane Lambert said. “I thought it was better and I still think it can get better.”

“Physically I feel good,” Pelech said. “Very glad to be back. I think it always takes a few games, for myself at least. The first game I wasn’t happy with. The last game was better. But I’m still continuing to build my game to get back to being myself and where I want to be.”

Pelech said that’s just “having a game I’m happy with.”

But it’s a little more subtle with Pelech, whose game is predicated on his strong stickwork and physicality in the Islanders’ zone and his overall defensive prowess, than a forward who is graded on goals and assists.

“Mistakes are going to happen, especially after a long absence,” Pelech said. “Maybe [a forward] can make up for it a little bit offensively whereas I need to be super-solid defensively. If I’m not, I’m just not happy with my game.”

Pelech had been paired with Noah Dobson before his latest injury but has skated with Scott Mayfield since his return. That has been beneficial as the longtime teammates have a deep understanding of each other’s game.

“It’s been good,” Pelech said. “I’ve played a ton with him over the past several years. He communicates really well and he plays a simple game and we can read off each other pretty well. It’s definitely comforting to be with him.”