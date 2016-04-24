Islanders’ double-OT game by the numbers

4:17

Time, in hours and minutes, it took to play the double-overtime game, from 8:11 p.m. to 12:18 a.m.

38:54

Minutes and seconds that Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy spent on the ice, more than any other player. Erik Gudbranson led the Panthers with 33:55.

31:24

Minutes and seconds played by Panthers center Vincent Trocheck, who had figured to go slowly in his first game back from a broken foot sustained March 29. He led Florida with seven hits.

95

Faceoffs, 52 of which were won by the Panthers.

47

Shifts taken by Panthers forward Jussi Jokinen, most of any player (he played 32:31).

39

Age of defenseman Marek Zidlicky, who made his Islanders playoff debut and became the oldest to play for the team in the postseason.

0

Playoff penalty shots made all-time against the Islanders in five attempts, including one in overtime Friday by Aleksander Barkov. The Islanders have made only one of three, by Shawn Bates in 2002.

3

Overtime penalty shots stopped in NHL playoff games over the past 20 years, including the one in Game 5. According to The Skinny by Islanders statistician Eric Hornick, Jaromir Jagr played in all three games.

20,247

Attendance at BB & T Center, a far cry from nights when there were rows of empty seats at Panthers games.

19

Years since the Islanders had last won a Game 5. That was in a second-round series against the Flyers. The Islanders had won Game 5 against the Capitals in the earlier 1987 series, setting up Pat LaFontaine’s four-overtime Game 7 Easter Epic goal.

11

Islanders Game 5 losses in a row before this victory.

2

Rank of this year’s Game 5 among the longest games in Islanders history. The only one longer was the aforementioned Epic.

96-68

Advantage the Panthers had in the statistic that combines shots on goal, attempts blocked and missed shots.

65-34

Islanders’ advantage in hits.

201

Career playoff points for Jaromir Jagr, after his assist on Aleksander Barkov’s third period goal.

1-0

Edge for Islanders rookie Alan Quine over Jaromir Jagr in goals this series.

1

Islander seen riding the exercise bike at about 12:30 a.m. — goalie Thomas Greiss, who played 96 minutes and made 47 saves.