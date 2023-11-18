SportsHockeyNew York Islanders

Lane Lambert questions some recent penalties called against Islanders

New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert watches during the third...

New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. The Wild won 4-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

 CALGARY, Alberta — Yes, the Islanders are taking a lot of penalties. Yes, their penalty kill has struggled.

 But coach Lane Lambert disputes that his players are taking bad penalties.

 “Some of these penalties that are being called, too, are very questionable,” Lambert said before the Islanders concluded their four-game Western swing against the Flames on Saturday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. “Very questionable. You have to keep that in consideration as well.”

 The Islanders’ penalty kill was an abysmal 5-for-13 during the first three games of the trip. And defenseman Filip Hornek scored the third-period equalizer on a five-on-three power play in the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks on Wednesday after defenseman Noah Dobson (slashing) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (tripping) were called for penalties on the same sequence.

 “I focus on the fact that our guys are working and competing extremely hard and they’re sticking together,” Lambert said when asked about the penalty kill.

 “We control our sticks and the way we skate, the hooking penalties,” Pageau said. “There’s some penalties we control and some that the referees are making their call. It’s their judgement. Certain times they make decisions. Sometimes it’s the right one, sometimes it’s not.”

 Forwards Matt Martin (upper body) and Julien Gauthier (illness) remained unavailable for a second straight game…Right wing Cal Clutterbuck played in his 999th career game, putting him on track to reach his milestone 1,000th game when the Islanders return home to face the Flyers on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

