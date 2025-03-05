There were loud boos at UBS Arena on Tuesday night early during the Islanders’ match against the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets. They came when an Islanders fan did not get credit for winning the “Spot The Burger” contest in the first period, even though it appeared she had.

But when it came to the Canadian national anthem, almost nary a peep.

Both the U.S. and the Canadian national anthems have been booed at other arenas with a trade dispute over tariffs raging between the countries. That was the case for the U.S. anthem prior to the Islanders’ 4-3 loss in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Feb. 7 at Canada Life Centre.

But on Tuesday, there was only one perceptible loud boo from one fan, who quickly stopped when no one else joined him.