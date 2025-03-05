SportsHockeyNew York Islanders

Islanders fans refrain from booing Canadian national anthem before Islanders-Jets game at UBS Arena

A general view of a game between the Islanders and the...

A general view of a game between the Islanders and the Calgary Flames during the first period at UBS Arena on Feb. 10, 2024. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Grossandrew.gross@newsday.comAGrossNewsday

There were loud boos at UBS Arena on Tuesday night early during the Islanders’ match against the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets. They came when an Islanders fan did not get credit for winning the “Spot The Burger” contest in the first period, even though it appeared she had.

But when it came to the Canadian national anthem, almost nary a peep.

Both the U.S. and the Canadian national anthems have been booed at other arenas with a trade dispute over tariffs raging between the countries. That was the case for the U.S. anthem prior to the Islanders’ 4-3 loss in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Feb. 7 at Canada Life Centre.

But on Tuesday, there was only one perceptible loud boo from one fan, who quickly stopped when no one else joined him.

Andrew Gross

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

More Islanders

Islanders' Nelson, Palmieri in lineup against Winnipeg 2m read
Isles fans don't boo Canadian anthem before game vs. Jets at UBS Arena
Gross: Isles must scrap this season, consider trade offers at deadline3m read
Gross: Isles have plenty of players with plenty to prove3m read
Rangers get best of Isles again, tied with Detroit in wild card3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME