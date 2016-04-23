Islanders’ Game 6 ticket prices up sharply on secondary market

With the Islanders one victory away from their first playoff series win since 1993, prices for Game 6 of their first-round series against the Panthers are rising rapidly on the secondary market.

According to TiqIQ.com, which monitors resale market sites, the averaging asking price for Sunday night’s game rose more than 25 percent as of Saturday morning compared to before the Islanders won Game 5, 2-1, in double overtime to take a 3-2 series lead.

The average price as of Saturday morning was $220.43, up from $175.42.

The lowest asking price was $67, up from $45 before Game 5.