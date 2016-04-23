SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders’ Game 6 ticket prices up sharply on secondary market

Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss stood up to the Panthers' aggressive...

Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss stood up to the Panthers' aggressive forwards through three periods of regulation and into overtime. Credit: Getty Images / Joel Auerbach

By Neil Bestneil.best@newsday.com@sportswatch

With the Islanders one victory away from their first playoff series win since 1993, prices for Game 6 of their first-round series against the Panthers are rising rapidly on the secondary market.

According to TiqIQ.com, which monitors resale market sites, the averaging asking price for Sunday night’s game rose more than 25 percent as of Saturday morning compared to before the Islanders won Game 5, 2-1, in double overtime to take a 3-2 series lead.

The average price as of Saturday morning was $220.43, up from $175.42.

The lowest asking price was $67, up from $45 before Game 5.

Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

