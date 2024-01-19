Ilya Sorokin makes eighth straight start in Islanders' goal with Semyon Varlamov still out injured

CHICAGO — Whether goalie Semyon Varlamov can rejoin the Islanders before they start their eight-day All-Star break on Jan. 28 is very much in question.

But coach Lane Lambert did report Varlamov, who remains on injured reserve and did not accompany the Islanders on this four-game road trip which concluded Friday night against Chicago, has resumed skating daily.

The Islanders have four games left before their break after concluding this road trip, starting against the Stars at UBS Arena on Sunday night.

Ilya Sorokin made his eighth straight start on Friday while extending his career high to 13 straight appearances with Varlamov sidelined.

That included starting both ends of a back-to-back Monday in Minnesota and Tuesday in Winnipeg for the first time this season. There are no more back-to-backs before the break.

Sorokin’s rest and recovery routine has remained essentially the same.

"I don’t think we’ve done anything differently other than pay more attention to it and manage it,” Lambert said. “We’ve had to do that in the past so that blueprint is in place. We just have to continue to do that until Varly is back.”

Pond tournament

The Islanders and the New York City Gay Hockey Association are co-hosting a four-on-four, four-team pond hockey tournament at The Park at UBS Arena on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. with the title game at 4:25 p.m. The tournament comes in advance of the Islanders’ Pride Night on Tuesday against defending Stanley Cup-champion Vegas.

Isles files

Left wing Pierre Engvall (upper body) missed his second straight game . . . Defenseman Mike Reilly, from Chicago, and right wing Oliver Wahlstrom were the healthy scratches . . . Lambert reported the other Islanders’ injured players — defensemen Ryan Pulock (long-term injured reserve/lower body) and Robert Bortuzzo (injured reserve/lower body) and center Casey Cizikas (injured reserve/lower body) — have yet to resume skating.