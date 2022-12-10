Lane Lambert's system, structure has been successful for Islanders

Standing outside the Prudential Center visitors’ dressing room late Friday afternoon, Lane Lambert was explaining the concept of risk versus reward.

The coach of the Islanders had been posed a question about Alexander Romanov, specifically his thoughts on how the defenseman was balancing when to throw a thunderous hit and when to pull back.

“Stay within the structure,” Lambert said. “If the opportunity is there, you can take it but not at a (high) risk value.”

And while he was talking about Romanov, Lambert could have been referring to his team as a whole. Because Lambert’s philosophy could be called calculated aggressiveness.

In his first full season as the head coach –- he served as an interim coach for three games during the 2021-22 season while then-coach Barry Trotz was away from the team –- Lambert has modified his predecessor’s system. The structure and coverages are the same in the defensive zone, but he requires that his players pressure the puck. Think of it as if a basketball team employed a half-court defense with the twist that defenders pressed ball-handlers once they crossed midcourt.

The rationale behind the tweak is that, theoretically, the Islanders would remain stingy defensively and the pressure should lead to more offensive opportunities. And heretofore this season, the concept has worked reasonably well.

After Friday night’s wild 6-4 win over the Devils and entering Saturday’s matchup against the Hurricanes, the Islanders have a 17-11-0 record which is good for fourth in the Metropolitan Division, sixth in the East, and ninth in the NHL.

Defensively, the Islanders’ 77 goals allowed is tied for eighth fewest in the NHL and their 2.75 goals allowed per game average is sixth best. Offensively, they have scored 86 goals which is tied for eighth in the league and their average of 3.19 goals scored per game ranks 12th.

And it’s not a matter of simply being opportunistic. The Islanders are generating shots, 32.1 per game to be precise.

“We’re trying to take advantage of some more shots, more opportunities,” Brock Nelson said after the win over the Devils, a game in which they finished with 32 shots on goal of 61 attempts.

More opportunities such as Casey Cizikas’ goal 3:31 into the second period and Cal Clutterbuck’s marker one minute into the third.

On Cizikas’ goal, the sequence began with Scott Mayfield deflecting a puck away from Semyon Varlamov which ended up on Clutterbuck’s stick, leading to the fourth rushing into the offensive zone. Clutterbuck chipped the puck to Matt Martin, who found an uncovered Cizikas in the low slot for a one-timer that Vitek Vanecek had no chance to stop.

Whereas Cizikas’ goal was a counterattack off of a turnover leading to a rush, Clutterbuck’s was an example of the forecheck creating an opportunity in the offensive zone. Clutterbuck hit Devils defenseman Brendan Smith behind the Devils net forcing a turnover that Matt Martin chipped in behind the goal. John Marino corralled the puck but under pressure from Cizikas threw a pass that Dawson Mercer could not control, and Clutterbuck fired a quick snap shot past Akira Schmid to extend the lead to 6-2.

“I thought we did a lot of really good things,” Lambert said when he met with reporters after the win, before analyzing Cizikas and Clutterbuck’s goals.

“We were going north with the puck,” Lambert said. “Casey’s goal was a great play. Middle-lane drive by Marty and a good play by Cal. And then even Cal’s goal to start the third period, the puck was north and we went in on the forecheck, we got the puck back. So I like the fact we’re going north and staying connected as a group.”