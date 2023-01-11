Islanders owner Jon Ledecky expresses full support for GM Lou Lamoriello

Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky affirmed the organization’s faith in president and general manager Lou Lamoriello on Tuesday night, reiterating the mantra, “In Lou we trust.”

Speaking after a celebration of the 1,000,000th fan to attend an Islanders game at UBS Arena, Ledecky was asked about Lamoriello’s status and said this:

“The owner who becomes a GM or the owner who thinks he’s a GM has a fool for a client. So we hand that over to Lou and let Lou do his job and that’s what he’s trying to do.”

Asked whether ownership’s trust in Lamoriello has wavered, Ledecky said, “We have it written on top of the owner’s club: ‘In Lou we trust.’ That’s what you do. You have to support your folks 1,000%. You cannot waver. There’s a plan in place, and he has to execute the plan.”

Is there any sort of bar set for Lamoriello in terms of team performance?

“The bar is that Lou is in the Hall of Fame; Lou won the GM of the Year twice,” Ledecky said. “I’m neither, and neither is Scott [Malkin]. So when you have somebody who’s got that track record, you let them do their job.”

Ledecky earlier met with Randy and Jennifer Belechto of Islip and their two young daughters Annaleigh and Ashlynn after they were identified as the 1,000,000th fan — technically Jennifer was the one — as they entered the building.

“I’m in a little bit of shock,” Jennifer said. “It’s our first time here. Big Islanders fans. The kids, too. So we’re excited. And then we walked into this.”

Said Randy of the Islanders’ new home, “It’s a little bit longer drive from Islip [compared to Nassau Coliseum], but it’s certainly more beautiful, so I love it.”

The Belechtos received an extensive prize package that included an upgrade to the Owner’s Suite Tuesday night, free beer at games for a year and 1,000 lottery tickets.



Notes & quotes: The Islanders activated Simon Holmstrom off the injured list and put him on the first line with Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee. Holmstrom had missed six games with a lower body injury. Barzal missed Friday’s loss in Calgary with a lower body issue.