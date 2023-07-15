Possible production from Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom one of Lou Lamoriello's many 'ifs'

To date, the Islanders have merely maintained instead of making necessary offseason improvements.

So while some other NHL general managers are easing into their summer vacations — after acquiring high-scoring wing Alex DeBrincat from the Senators, the Red Wings’ Steve Yzerman said on Monday that all he’s got left is some “administrative” work too boring to detail — Lou Lamoriello still faces his most difficult work.

The Islanders’ boss must create more space under the $83.5 million salary cap while continuing to pursue added offensive oomph for both five-on-five and the power play. Lamoriello’s unsuccessful trade pursuit of DeBrincat, who twice has scored 41 goals in his six NHL seasons, revealed his thinking in that matter.

Another defenseman skilled in power-play work wouldn’t hurt, either, but that can’t be a priority at this point.

There are some serious roadblocks for Lamoriello as he pursues a Plan B. First, the Islanders have approximately $400,000 in cap space, less than the league’s minimum salary.

Lamoriello already shed the remaining season of Josh Bailey’s six-year, $30 million deal by dealing him to Chicago — which immediately bought him out — for future considerations. And he fulfilled his stated offseason priorities by re-signing unrestricted free agents Pierre Engvall, defenseman Scott Mayfield and goalie Semyon Varlamov while also inking franchise goalie Ilya Sorokin to an eight-year extension that begins in 2024.

But right wing Oliver Wahlstrom — who an NHL source said was included in the Islanders’ trade proposal for DeBrincat along with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the remaining three seasons of the center’s six-year, $30 million deal — is a restricted free agent extended a qualifying offer of $874,125.

Wahlstrom, 23, is expected to be ready for September’s training camp after suffering an ACL injury in December.

If Lamoriello cannot import scoring help, even more will be expected from the sharpshooting Wahlstrom, but the 11th overall pick in 2018 has yet to show he’s a consistently reliable scorer despite his blistering wrist shot. He would help answer the need for more production, both five-on-five and on the power play, if he can blossom.

But that is the state of the Islanders’ offseason right now: a lot of “ifs.”

For instance, Zach Parise, coming off a 21-goal season, could help if he chooses to play. But he will turn 39 later this month, and Lamoriello said he’s been given no indication of whether Parise will play a 19th NHL season or retire.

The signing of former Ranger Julien Gauthier, a big-bodied speedster who has only 14 goals and 18 assists in 153 NHL games, to a two-year, $1.575 million deal might signal that Parise will not return.

Gauthier was a bottom-six forward with the Rangers despite his skating skills, so perhaps Lamoriello is thinking he could play on the Islanders’ fourth line. Casey Cizikas’ trio with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck has been a bedrock for the organization. But Clutterbuck, entering the final season of a two-year, $3.5 million deal, has dealt with a parade of injuries, and fan favorite Martin is entering the last season of his four-year, $6 million deal.

Subtracting either’s cap hit would not save the Islanders much, but it would be enough to sign Wahlstrom.

If Lamoriello can do that.

Because there are a lot of “ifs” and still plenty of offseason work for him.