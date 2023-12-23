Islanders' Matt Martin, 'ultimate team guy,' handles being a healthy scratch

RALEIGH, N.C. — Matt Martin believes he could “absolutely” play if asked as he recovers from an upper-body injury that has landed him on injured reserve twice since he last dressed for a game on Nov. 15. President/general manager Lou Lamoriello said the team knew all along the heart-and-soul fourth-liner wouldn’t be 100% healthy until after the NHL’s three-day Christmas break, which starts on Sunday.

Martin was out of the lineup for the 18th straight time as the Islanders concluded a two-game road trip against the Hurricanes on Saturday night at PNC Arena after being activated off IR prior to Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime loss in Washington.

“Some things I still feel it,” Martin said. “But it feels strong now and I’ll continue to get stronger. I feel pretty good.”

A bigger question than Martin’s availability, though, is whether he’ll be re-inserted into the lineup with Hudson Fasching playing well in his usual spot on Casey Cizikas’ left wing along with Cal Clutterbuck.

“Fasch has played great,” Martin said. “Those are things I don’t really have control over or really think about. In my younger days, I’d probably be a little more frustrated by that. Lineup decisions aren’t my job. All I can do is prepare my best to play.”

Martin was initially on IR for a five-game stretch before being activated for the first time on Nov. 28. He was placed back on IR on Dec. 12, retroactive to Dec. 2, after the Islanders reported he re-aggravated the injury while participating in the morning skate prior to the Islanders 4-3 win in Florida on Dec. 2.

Both Lamoriello and coach Lane Lambert pushed back against any suggestion Martin’s absence has been anything but injury related.

“He’s been injured,” Lamoriello said. “I think it’s unfair to say that because when we did activate him the last time it was only because we had some sickness and we thought we might have had to play [him] and maybe wouldn’t have been able to do the things that he could do. Once we felt we were healthy, he went on the inactive. We knew it would take until after the Christmas break for him to be 100% healthy.

“So, when he’s 100% healthy, then we’ll have to have these types of conversations, if there are conversations to be had.”

Martin, 34, is in the last season of a four-year, $6 million deal. Lamoriello also signed him to his previous contract, a four-year, $10 million deal with the Maple Leafs when he was Toronto’s GM. Lamoriello then made re-acquiring Martin his first trade after becoming the Islanders’ boss in 2018.

“He was hurt,” Lambert said when asked whether Martin needed to re-earn his spot in the lineup. “So now that he’s off IR, we’ll see where it goes. How has he handled it? Like he handles everything else. He’s a complete professional. He knows his role. He always has. He’s the ultimate team guy.”

Martin has one goal and one assist in 14 games this season and he’s averaging a team-low 8:26 of ice time. He’ll likely play his fewest games since his second and final season with the Maple Leafs when he dressed just 50 times with coach Mike Babcock making him a frequent healthy scratch.

“I’ve been through a lot of these things whether it be injuries or Babcock in Toronto, being healthy scratched basically half the year,” Martin said. “I’ve overcome these things in the past. I have confidence in myself and the way I’ve handled those things before. In terms of injury, you just try to come to work every day and get better.”