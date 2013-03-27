Islanders need to maintain their strong road record

PHILADELPHIA -- Neither Jack Capuano nor his players have any answers as to why the Islanders have done so well on the road this season and so poorly at home.

"I wish I knew," Capuano said after his team escaped Washington with a 3-2 win on Tuesday, improving their road record to 9-4-1. "For some reason, we're more relaxed on the road. I really don't know."

The Islanders are 6-11-2 at Nassau Coliseum and there have been plenty of missed opportunities there. But now, with 15 games to go in the season and the Islanders two points out of eighth, there's no time for regrets. Ten of their final 15, including tonight's visit to the Flyers here, are away from Long Island.

So, despite the weirdness of the Islanders' results home and away, they need wins no matter where.

"As a group that I've been a part of the last couple years, we haven't had this opportunity to play in big games over the last month of the season," Travis Hamonic said. "We just have to continue to try and be a team that's tough to play against, no matter where we're playing."

This surely could seem like a daunting task at the Wells Fargo Center here, but the Islanders won two of three in Philly last season, their first wins in the building that replaced the Spectrum since 2006-07. That same 2006-07 season was the last time the Islanders and Flyers faced off in a late-season game with the Islanders above the Flyers in the standings, and Philadelphia comes into Thursday sitting in 14th in the East, five points behind the Islanders.

But the Isles should have a fresh memory of why the Flyers are still potent: A 7-0 shelling on Feb. 18 at the Coliseum, the worst home shutout loss in team history.