Islanders' Noah Dobson, out injured since Jan. 20,  returns to practice

Noah Dobson became the latest Islander defenseman to return to practice.

But unlike Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield, Dobson is not a possibility to play on Sunday night when the Islanders resume their season against the Stars at UBS Arena after a two-week pause for the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Dobson, wearing a regular practice jersey, was a full participant in Saturday’s session at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. It marked his first practice since exiting a 3-1 win over the visiting Blue Jackets on Jan. 20 after his right leg bent awkwardly underneath him while being checked along the wall by Cole Sillinger.

Dobson, who remains on long-term injured reserve, will miss his 10th game on Sunday, leaving him eligible to be activated for Tuesday night’s crucial match against the Rangers at UBS Arena.

“I would say, for all the guys that have been hurt, they’re progressing very well, which is good for us,” coach Patrick Roy said.

Pulock (upper body), who has missed seven games, and Mayfield (lower body), who has missed four, both were activated off injured reserve on Saturday while defenseman Dennis Cholowski cleared waivers on Friday and was re-assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

Mayfield is expected to be paired with Adam Pelech and Pulock is expected to skate with Scott Perunovich against the Stars while Alexander Romanov remains with Tony DeAngelo, leaving Adam Boqvist as the extra defenseman.

It’s likely Dobson would draw in for Perunovich if he’s able to play on Tuesday. But that would leave the Islanders with four right-handed defensemen in Dobson, DeAngelo, Pulock and Mayfield. So it does become an interesting lineup choice for Roy.

“It’s not about anybody individually, honestly,” DeAngelo said. “It’s good to see Dobson back. He’s a real good player. We’ll take everybody we can get back, whenever. The more, the better.”

Fan friendly practice

Select season-ticket subscribers were invited to attend Saturday’s practice, marking the Islanders’ third such practice this season, including one at UBS Arena.

“It’s fun to have people there,” Roy said. “Any sports athlete has pride and when there’s people around, you want to make sure you have a good practice.”