Islanders' Matthew Maggio 'just wants to play my game' against Rangers

Matthew Maggio had a wide-eyed moment at Madison Square Garden a year ago during the preseason, before he went on to be the OHL’s most outstanding player and a prospect of extreme interest to Islanders’ fans during this training camp.

“Last year, after a scrimmage, I got to go with them to the Garden,” the high-scoring wing said of the Islanders-Rangers’ match on Sept. 26, 2022. “Just being in MSG and looking around and being like, ‘Wow, this is what you work your whole life for.’”

Playing in his first-ever NHL preseason game on Tuesday night was even better.

Maggio, a fifth-round pick in 2022 who had 54 goals and 57 assists in 66 games last season for Windsor, was in the Islanders’ lineup for their preseason opener against the Rangers at the Garden. The 20-year-old was on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s right wing along with Anders Lee.

“I just want to play my game,” Maggio said. “I think if I play a simple game, play fast, play effective, [get pucks turned over] and showcase my skill, it’s going to be through speed and not through trying to be cute. When I do have a chance, I want to shoot the puck. I want to make plays. Be responsible so they can trust you to play on the ice.

“I think the speed, for me, is something that I’ve been pretty good with adjusting to,” added Maggio, who had two assists in three games after joining the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport late last season. “I felt it in the AHL. It was probably the hardest transition, just from junior to the AHL.”

Maggio faces competition to essentially jump directly from junior hockey to the NHL.

Simon Holmstrom, the 23rd overall pick in 2019 who had six goals and three assists in 50 games for the Islanders last season, was on top-line center Bo Horvat’s left wing along with Mathew Barzal for Tuesday morning’s scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. That trio combined for four goals.

William Dufour, a fifth-round pick in 2020 who played one game for the Islanders last season, skated on Brock Nelson’s right wing against the Rangers along with Pierre Engvall. Arnaud Durandeau, a sixth-round pick in 2017 who played four games for the Islanders last season, played on Jackson Cates’ left wing along with Hudson Fasching in the preseason opener.

Dufour scored a second period goal assisted by Durandeau and Maggio.

“It’s a pretty exciting time for anyone,” coach Lane Lambert said. “Certainly anyone playing their first preseason game. You love that level of excitement and you love to see someone get an opportunity like that.”

Notes & quotes: Defenseman Alexander Romanov, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, participated in Tuesday’s team scrimmage after being held out of the Islanders’ first scrimmage on Monday for precautionary reasons. “No issues, no pain, everything was good,” Romanov said. Lambert said it was still to be determined whether Romanov would play in the preseason…Goalie Semyon Varlamov started against the Rangers with Jakub Skarek backing up. Ilya Sorokin is expected to start Wednesday night against the Flyers at UBS Arena.