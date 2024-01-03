Islanders' latest injury news raises red flags as Semyon Varlamov, Robert Bortuzzo go on shelf

TEMPE, Ariz. — The injury news again was not great for the Islanders on Wednesday. And because the organization, in line with the other 31 NHL teams, is loath to release real injury specifics, it raises speculation about whether goalie Semyon Varlamov tried — and failed — to play through a nagging issue.

And the big-picture wisdom of doing so if that was indeed the case.

The Islanders continue a four-game swing that has started 0-1-1 on Thursday night against the Coyotes at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena with both Varlamov and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo unavailable.

Bortuzzo was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury after going hard into the left wall in the second period of Tuesday night’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche and being unable to place weight on his right leg.

Varlamov exited at 14:52 of the first period after stopping 11 of 12 shots. Journeyman Ken Appleby was recalled on an emergency basis from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Wednesday and will presumably back up Ilya Sorokin against the Coyotes. That was also the case for a 5-1 win over the Capitals on Friday at UBS Arena as Varlamov was unavailable for that game — as well as the previous day’s practice — for what the Islanders would only list as “maintenance.”

Varlamov told Newsday prior to Tuesday’s start he was “100%” healthy and wouldn’t play if he were otherwise. He also said the “maintenance” issue did not occur when he subbed for Sorokin in the third period of last Wednesday’s 7-0 loss to the visiting Penguins, but rather was a prior problem.

Again, without the Islanders disclosing any further information it’s hard to discern what’s really going on. Coach Lane Lambert said after Tuesday’s loss he had no updates on either player and the team did not practice or have any media availability on Wednesday.

But if Varlamov did play through a lingering issue and now could potentially miss a longer stretch of games, that would be a huge strike against an organization that has no other NHL-ready goalies in the system behind Sorokin and Varlamov.

Of course, athletes trying to play through injuries is a common theme in all pro sports.

Defenseman Scott Mayfield did so this season after missing seven games from Oct. 17-30 with a presumed ankle injury that continued to slow him after his return. Mayfield said only after missing eight games from Dec. 13 through Friday did the first injury truly heal.

“Every player is different,” Mayfield told Newsday. “I’m a guy that if I think I can help the team, I’m going to tell the coach I’m ready and I’ll let them make the decision from there. Let the medical staff make the decision.”

Asked about that process, Lambert would not answer.

“We’re not going to get into that at all,” Lambert said. “Why would we? He got injured. He came out of the lineup. He’s healthy now, let’s move forward.”

When Varlamov may be able to move forward is open to speculation.