Defenseman Samuel Bolduc makes his NHL debut for Islanders

TORONTO — Samuel Bolduc was in Bridgeport, Connecticut at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday when he got the call to make his way to Long Island in time for the Islanders’ team charter, which was departing at 2 p.m.

“Luckily, there was no traffic,” Bolduc said.

The 6-4, 220-pound defenseman made his NHL debut as the Islanders opened a two-game road trip against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Noah Dobson was unavailable, with coach Lane Lambert saying he was dealing with a “little issue,” from Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the visiting Hurricanes.

Bolduc, 22, was a second-round pick in 2019 and has been selected as an AHL All-Star with eight goals and 18 assists in 40 games for Bridgeport. Injuries slowed his development the previous two seasons.

“It helps to be healthy,” Bolduc said. “After three years, confidence grows up.

“I would say I’m a two-way player. I have a great shot and I feel like my passing abilities are pretty good. I’m a good skater and I’m not scared to use my body as an advantage.”

Tavares nears 1,000th

Former Islanders captain John Tavares will play in his 1,000th career game when the Maple Leafs host the Capitals on Sunday. Tavares played 669 games for the Islanders before signing a seven-year, $77 million deal with his hometown Maple Leafs in 2018.

“It’s hard to believe,” Tavares said. “It’s hard to take in. Just a lot of gratitude for a lot of people that helped me get to this point. I’ve played for two great organizations. It’s been a lot of fun, a great journey. It might be one of those times when you take a step back and reflect a little bit.”

Said former teammate Mathew Barzal, “I know the way Johnny is, he’ll probably want to play 1,000 more. He loves the game.”