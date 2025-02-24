Islanders fall short to Stars in first game back from break for third straight loss

The Islanders fighting through the rust of a two-week break for the NHL’s inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, were even with the sharper Stars midway through Sunday’s match at UBS Arena.

But a questionable match penalty to Casey Cizikas led to two power-play goals for Jason Robertson – part of his second period hat trick – and ultimately cost the Islanders a 4-3 defeat despite the returns of defensemen Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield.

The Islanders (25-24-7), who got 25 saves from Ilya Sorokin, lost their third straight as they started a crucial stretch of six games in 10 days leading into the NHL trade deadline on March 7. They face the Rangers twice in that span, including Tuesday night at UBS Arena, and play the Bruins on the road on Thursday night.

The Islanders, Rangers and Bruins are all in a nine-team pack potentially battling for the two Eastern Conference wild-card spots.

Toward that end, having Pulock and Mayfield return is a definite boost to the Islanders’ chances.

Both were activated off injured reserve on Saturday. Pulock missed seven games with an upper-body injury and Mayfield was sidelined four games with a lower-body injury.

Jake Oettinger stopped 35 shots for the Stars (37-18-2), who knocked off their rust with a 4-2 road win over the Devils on Saturday. The Islanders closed to 4-3 at 9:17 of the third period as Anthony Duclair, with his first point in eight games, tracked down his own rebound in the slot. Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s apparent equalizer at 15:08 was immediately waved off as it was ruled Pierre Engvall interfered with Oettinger as he battled defenseman Mathew Dumba in the crease.

The Islanders had tied the game at 2-2 at 8:55 of the second period as Kyle Palmieri got free up ice just seven seconds after Robertson had regained the lead for the Stars.

But Cizikas upended a crouching Lian Bichsel with a hard hit deep in the Stars’ zone at 13:26 of the second period with the dazed defenseman remaining on the ice as Dumba went after Cizikas. It was initially called a five-minute major for a hit to the head so it could be reviewed and referees Frederick L’Ecuyer and Cody Beach upheld the ruling of a match penalty and the ejected Cizikas left the ice yelling at them. It appeared Cizikas checked Bichsel, who did not return to the game because of an upper-body injury, through the chest with the hit to the head coming because of how the defenseman was positioned.

The teams skated four-on-four for two minutes – with the Islanders holding the puck the entire time – before the Stars started a three-minute power-play that yielded two more goals from Robertson. Both came around the net at 15:53 and then 17:28.

The Islanders’ not-surprising rust was evident from the opening faceoff as passes misfired and the Stars were able to get pucks deep. The Stars took a 1-0 lead at 2:10 of the first period as defenseman Cody Ceci’s shot from the right hit teammate Oskar Back and Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech and came to a wide-open Sam Steel for the easy score. Engvall, off the rush, tied it at 1-1 at 3:44 of the second period with his first goal in 28 games.

Notes & quotes: Brock Nelson’s secondary assist on Palmieri’s goal was his 567th career point, moving him past Pat LaFontaine for sole possession of eighth place on the Islanders’ all-time scoring list…Defenseman Mike Reilly (heart condition/long-term injured reserve) participated in the optional morning skate, though coach Patrick Roy said he has not been cleared for contact and there is still no timetable for any potential return… Matt Martin, Hudson Fasching and defenseman Adam Boqvist were the healthy scratches.