One is an honored member of the Hockey Hall of Fame due in part to his flexibility.

The other may be the single most indispensable Islander because of his versatility.

Which is why, when Patrick Roy thinks of Jean-Gabriel Pageau, the first name that comes to mind is that of his former teammate Guy Carbonneau.

High praise. High praise indeed.

“They’re smart players,” Roy said following practice Monday morning at Northwell Health Ice Center before the team boarded a flight to Montreal, ahead of Tuesday night’s match against the Canadiens. “They’re guys that could play very well on the [penalty kill] and could help on the power play and play a regular shift very well. And they could match up with the best line on the other side. As a coach you feel very comfortable.”

So much so that Pageau, who missed the Islanders’ last two games, practiced with the team. He skated on the third line, flanked by Kyle MacLean and Oliver Wahlstrom, and will be a game-time decision.

He last played in the Islanders’ 6-3 loss to the Bruins on Nov. 27 at UBS Arena. Pageau skated 21 shifts spanning 17:50 and was credited with two shots on goal and a hit.

“Huge,” was the word MacLean used to describe what Pageau’s return could-and-would mean to the Islanders, who enter the game at Bell Centre with a record of 9-10-6 for 24 points. “Hopefully he’s good enough to go. He’s a big piece of our team. He does a lot of little things really well that make a big difference so it’s great to have him back.”

Pageau has a slash line of five goals and five assists for 10 points in 23 games this season. Three of his goals have come at even strength, which is tied for sixth on the team and his one power play goal is tied for second, while his one shorthanded goal ranks second on the Islanders.

“It’s a great boost,” Anders Lee said of Pageau, who is averaging 17:47 of ice time per game and has a 60.4% faceoff winning percentage. “J.G. is a key piece of our puzzle here. What he brings to the game every night is extremely important to our success. So getting him healthy and feeling good is a big thing for us and we love when he’s around and getting the boys going and playing the hockey that he can play.”

Among the reasons team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello acquired Pageau from Ottawa on Feb. 24, 2020 was his adaptability. Which has come as advertised and, as such, has been a boon for Roy, Lane Lambert and Barry Trotz in his tenure with the team.

The current and former Islanders coaches have been able to play Pageau either as a center — his natural position — or on the wing with the top-six or bottom-six.

“He can play anywhere,” Lee said. “He’s very smart. He knows every position. He knows what he needs to do. Knows how to play a simple game. He can play a tough game. He can kill penalties, win draws. He really is a utility knife in so many ways.”

Isles recall Hogberg

The Islanders recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from AHL Bridgeport for practice due to Semyon Varlamov being day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Varlamov will travel with the team to Montreal.