Patrick Roy’s knowledge of his new team admittedly is fairly scant at this point, even as he met with president and general manager Lou Lamoriello late into Saturday to map out the Islanders’ future.

And the Islanders’ new coach — appointed on Saturday to replace the fired Lane Lambert — will be tackling his learning curve on the fly, at midseason, with his first game Sunday night against the Dallas Stars at UBS Arena.

“It’s a first for me in that regard, coming in at midseason,” Roy said. “But there’s a first for everyone. I’m sure it happened to every coach to be in that position at least once in their lives. I’m alive and I’m excited about this. I won’t lie. Yes, I have ideas and some changes I would love to make. But if you permit me, I will talk to the players before mentioning them to the reporters.”

Of course. Permission granted. That is the way it should work.

Roy mentioned watching the Islanders’ 3-2 overtime win over the Kings at UBS Arena on Dec. 9 and also cited a game against the Maple Leafs. The Islanders have twice beaten the Maple Leafs, 4-3, in overtime, on Dec. 11 and Jan. 11, both at UBS Arena. He specifically said he liked how defenseman Scott Mayfield stood up for Mathew Barzal against Kings defenseman Andreas Englund because having a “family culture” is of utmost importance.

“I was very impressed with the group,” Roy said. “I like the mix of veteran players and younger guys. I feel like we have two solid goaltenders, good depth on defense and on offense.”

Roy, a Hall of Fame goaltender, should easily recognize goalie talent, and the Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin finished second in the Vezina Trophy voting last season. Plus, Roy coached Semyon Varlamov with the Avalanche.

But he won’t be hands-on with either.

“We have two very good goaltenders,” Roy said. “I don’t really interfere in the teaching of goaltenders. There’s one voice, and it’s our goalie coach. Talking with Lou, he’s extremely pleased with the work of our goalie coach. Both goalies really love that person.”

Goalie coach Piero Greco and director of goaltending Mitch Korn both retained their positions despite Lambert’s firing.

“I’ve certainly watched Patrick, not only as a player, but he coached in Colorado,” Lamoriello said. “His presence is extremely impressive. The success he’s had with reference to going back to juniors and how he developed players has always been in my mind.”