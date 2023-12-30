Islanders ready to deliver a beat-back to Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Seeking revenge is often a hackneyed and simplistic explanation of a team’s motivation. But, in this case, the Islanders are looking for some payback against the Penguins just four days after their worst beatdown of the season.

The Islanders open a four-game road trip on Sunday night at PPG Paints Arena after the Penguins humiliated them, 7-0, at UBS Arena on Wednesday.

“We need to answer for that game,” said Julien Gauthier, who had two goals and an assist in the Islanders’ get-right 5-1 win over the visiting Capitals on Friday night after being a healthy scratch against the Penguins.

“We know we can’t get beat with a score like that. It’s embarrassing. If we come out like [Friday] and ready to roll, there’s no problem, I don’t see how we don’t win. We’ve just got to make sure we’re ready to go.”

The Islanders’ first two games after the three-day Christmas break — games three and four in a season-high five-game stretch against Metropolitan Division opponents that’s started 2-1-1 — were a study in contrasts.

They no-showed defensively against the Penguins, allowing six goals in a disastrous second period and noticeably sagging after falling behind by three, and could not connect the dots with their passes.

Flushing that clunker, the Islanders were engaged and energetic from the opening faceoff against the Capitals with only a flukey goal in the final minute spoiling Ilya Sorokin’s shutout bid.

That’s the team they expect to be for the rematch.

“We have a great opportunity to play them right away,” Jean-Gabriel Pageau said. “It’s fresh in our memory and I’m sure everyone will be ready for it.”

“We know what we’re up against,” coach Lane Lambert said. “They beat us very soundly. You don’t forget that. It’s a big road trip for us.”

Notes & quotes: Goalie Ken Appleby was reassigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport after backing up Sorokin on Friday. It’s a good sign Semyon Varlamov, who was unavailable because of maintenance and listed as day- to-day, will be able to dress against the Penguins . . . Defenseman Ryan Pulock (lower body) was transferred from injured reserve to long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 7. He is eligible to be activated at any time but has yet to resume skating.