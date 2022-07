Islanders playoff schedule

First round: No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 8 Islanders (*if necessary)

Game 1 - Wednesday, May 1: Islanders at Pittsburgh (7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network, TSN)

Game 2 - Friday, May 3: Islanders at Pittsburgh (7 p.m., NBC Sports Network, TSN)

Game 3 - Sunday, May 5: Pittsburgh at Islanders (Noon, NBC, TSN)

Game 4 - Tuesday, May 7: Pittsburgh at Islanders (7 p.m., NBC Sports Network, TSN)

*Game 5 - Thursday, May 9: Islanders at Pittsburgh (7 p.m., TSN)

*Game 6 - Saturday, May 11: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders (TBD, TSN)

*Game 7 - Sunday, May 12: Islanders at Pittsburgh (TBD, TSN)