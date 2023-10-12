Islanders work to produce more on power play, because they have to

The puck was moving fluidly from stick to stick as the Islanders’ top power-play unit practiced on Thursday, particularly when quarterback Noah Dobson looked to set up his teammates from the blue line.

Of course, practice is one thing. Their power play needs to be effective — rather than a momentum drain — from the start when the Islanders open their season against the Sabres on Saturday night at UBS Arena. Their man-advantage play certainly cost them last season.

“It feels nice, it feels good,” Mathew Barzal said after practice at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. “It seems like Dobber, especially today — I asked him if he was watching video over the weekend — he looked really good out there today on the power play. He’s the quarterback. He needs to open lanes up for me and Nellie [Brock Nelson]. When he’s doing that, we’re buzzing it around.

“The movement is there and the chances are, too. That needs to be better. It just has to be. If we’re going to be in the playoffs and win, we’ve got to have a good power play. It cost us in the Carolina series a little bit so I’d say we’re hungry.”

The Islanders finished 30th out of 32 teams last season at 15.8% (35 of 222) on the power play, then went 1-for-18 (5.6%) in their six-game, first-round loss to the Hurricanes. But the Islanders were a potent 6-of-17 (35.3%) in the first six games Barzal played with Bo Horvat after his acquisition from the Canucks before Barzal injured his knee.

Barzal, who said he worked on his one-timers during the offseason, sets up in the left circle with Nelson on the opposite side. Horvat is in the slot and Kyle Palmieri is the net-front presence. The second unit consists of defenseman Sebastian Aho up top, defenseman Ryan Pulock in the left circle (perhaps as a placeholder until Oliver Wahlstrom rejoins the lineup as he continues to work his way back from knee surgery), Pierre Engvall on the right side, Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the slot and Anders Lee at the net.

“They’re moving the puck,” coach Lane Lambert said. “They’re doing what we’ve talked about and (have) a certain mentality we want to have. It’s very positive.”

Notes & quotes: As expected, Simon Holmstrom was recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Thursday after being re-assigned on Monday for roster purposes as the team’s only waiver-exempt forward. “That was my aim the entire summer and this preseason as well,” Holmstrom said of being on the opening-night roster. “I’m just happy to be back.” Holmstrom continued to skate on the top line with Horvat and Barzal, though he remained on his natural right wing with Barzal, a converted center, telling Lambert he was more comfortable playing left wing. Barzal was on right wing until the final preseason game, when he and Holmstrom switched. “I find it a little tougher, as a right-handed guy on right wing,” Barzal said. “You’re stick is always exposed.”