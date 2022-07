The Islanders recalled wing Jesse Joensuu and defenseman Dylan Reese from Bridgeport yesterday. With a five-game, 11-day road trip kicking off Friday night in Detroit, the Islanders did not want to be caught short on defense, so Reese was brought along in case Radek Martinek (sprained wrist) can't go. Joensuu has two goals and an assist in 14 games with the Islanders. He was sent down just after the holiday roster freeze but will go along on the trip.