Islanders trim their roster by 19 players, likely leaving one more cut

And then there will be one. Most likely.

The Islanders trimmed 19 players from their training camp roster prior to Friday night’s preseason finale against the Devils at UBS Arena, leaving them with 24. The opening-night roster, with a maximum of 23 players, must be submitted to the NHL by Monday at 5 p.m. and coach Lane Lambert said going with 22 to save money against the salary cap hasn’t been discussed yet.

Most likely, one forward will be trimmed with the Islanders having two goalies, seven defensemen and 15 forwards left on the roster.

That probably leaves a choice between Simon Holmstrom, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ross Johnston as the final cut. Mathew Barzal, Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck, Pierre Engvall, Hudson Fasching, Julien Gauthier, Bo Horvat, Anders Lee, Matt Martin, Brock Nelson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Kyle Palmieri are seemingly roster locks.

“There’s still an evaluation process in place,” Lambert said.

Against the Devils, Holmstrom skated on Horvat’s right wing — with Barzal flipping to left wing for the first time in camp — and Wahlstrom was on Pageau’s right wing along with Lee.

The Islanders open their season against the visiting Sabres on Oct. 14.

“There’s still certain areas where you want to tighten up a little bit and continue to improve,” Nelson said. “The energy is high and guys are ready to go.”

Holmstrom is the only forward who does not have to pass through waivers to be re-assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

“Well, I think it’s important,” Lambert said of not risking losing players through waivers. “But, at the same time, you’re going to do what’s right for the hockey club and what’s right for the opening-day roster.”

For instance, defenseman Samuel Bolduc, a second-round pick in 2019 who played two regular-season games and two playoff games last season, survived Friday’s cuts rather than being placed on waivers despite not having a particularly strong camp and struggling through Thursday night’s 5-2 loss in Philadelphia.

He’ll likely be the seventh defenseman. Sebastian Aho skated with Scott Mayfield as the third pair on Friday with Adam Pelech-Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov-Ryan Pulock comprising the top four.

Ilya Sorokin, who started his third preseason game, and Semyon Varlamov are the goalies.

Defensemen Aidan Fulp, Travis Mitchell and Calle Odelius and forwards William Dufour, Ruslan Iskhakov, Eetu Liukas, Kyle MacLean, Matt Maggio and Reece Newkirk were all re-assigned to Bridgeport.

Goalies Ken Appleby and Jakub Skarek, defensemen Dennis Cholowski, Grant Hutton, Paul LaDue and Robin Salo and forwards Arnaud Durandeau, Otto Koivula, Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho will join them in Bridgeport if they clear waivers — as expected — on Saturday.

“There’s been some great development there,” Lambert said. “We saw a lot of good stuff out of those guys.”

Notes & quotes: Palmieri, on Nelson’s right wing along with Gauthier, made his preseason debut after resuming skating with his teammates on Monday. He skated on his own the first two weeks of camp because of an undisclosed injury…Fasching was not in the lineup for the third straight game.