Islanders defenseman Isaiah George is having an impressive training camp

The likelihood remains Isaiah George, not eligible to play in the AHL at 19 years old, will be returned to his junior team this season rather than remain with the Islanders. Still, the defense prospect’s impressive showing so far in training camp has at least led to questions about his immediate future.

George, a fourth-round pick in 2022 who had seven goals and 15 assists in 54 games last season for London (OHL), continued to work with top-pair defenseman Ryan Pulock on Saturday at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow for a third straight day. Noah Dobson, the 12th overall pick in 2018, was the last Islanders defenseman to jump directly from juniors to the NHL.

“The similarities are they both move the puck really well,” coach Lane Lambert said. “Every day I watch Isaiah play, there’s just a little bit more that you like about his game. You can compare that to Noah as well. We had the same feeling with him.”

Lambert did not commit to dressing George for a preseason game but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in either Tuesday night’s lineup for the preseason opener against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden or against the Flyers on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

George said during development camp his expectation was to be returned to London but he knew how beneficial training camp would be.

“I think just more experience, more opportunities to expand my game and work on my weaknesses and just continue to build, basically,” George said.

Working with Pulock should be a big boost for his learning curve.

“There’s a real value to him, as a younger player, to be able to communicate and talk with a veteran player,” Lambert said. “There’s a huge value to seeing how different guys play with different players and NHL players.”

First round of cuts?

Lambert would not give a timetable on when the first cuts to the 66-player training camp roster would be made. But it would be logical for some players to be re-assigned following the back-to-back games that start the six-game preseason schedule.

“After those two games, we’re going to re-evaluate,” Lambert said. “Then we’ll have a better idea of what we’re going to do.”

Isles files

Center Jean-Gabriel Pageau returned after missing Friday’s practice because of illness…Right wing Kyle Palmieri (undisclosed), who has been skating on his own, missed his third straight day of camp and Lambert still has no update on when he might be able to start skating with his teammates… The Islanders will be off on Sunday before resuming practice on Monday.