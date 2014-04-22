Islanders schedule second date at Barclays Center

With a successful first date behind them -- and a long-term relationship coming soon -- the Islanders have announced a return engagement at Barclays Center.

Barclays Center will host the Islanders on Sept. 26 with tickets going on sale April 25 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Tickets can be purchased at the box office starting at noon on April 26. Islanders and Nets season ticket holders have exclusive access to a presale starting April 22.

The Isles will again take on the Devils in Brooklyn, as they did on Sept. 21, their Barclays debut.

"It was a special night, seeing all of our passionate fans pack the building last September and hearing the 'Lets Go Islanders' chant throughout the game," Islanders GM Garth Snow said in a statement.

Barclays is coordinating with the Long Island Rail Road to provide extended train service following the game.

"Last year's inaugural Islanders game at Barclays Center proved that Brooklynites are excited about NHL hockey coming to the borough," Barclays Center CEO Brett Yormark said in a statement.