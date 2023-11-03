Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield returns to lineup against Capitals

WASHINGTON — Scott Mayfield returned to the Islanders’ lineup for Thursday night’s match against the Capitals at Capital One Arena after a seven-game injury absence, adding a veteran presence and, presumably, a more equitable distribution of ice time to the defense corps.

Mayfield, in the first season of a seven-year, $24.5 million deal, was hurt blocking a shot off his left ankle in the Islanders’ season-opening 3-2 win over the Sabres at UBS Arena on Oct. 14.

“He’s a really solid defenseman who can log a lot of minutes,” said Sebastian Aho, paired with Mayfield after partnering with rookie Samuel Bolduc the previous seven games.

“He’s huge for our [penalty] kill, especially. He’s out there for every single one, pretty much. When someone’s gone, you always miss them but there’s always someone who steps in for them. We all want him to come back; it’s never fun to see someone not play.”

The right-handed Mayfield’s return allowed the left-handed Aho to move back to his natural side after being paired with the left-handed Bolduc, who was a healthy scratch.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a defenseman or a forward, there’s better slotting,” coach Lane Lambert said. “It puts everyone in the right spot.”

Bolduc is averaging 8:24 of ice time without a point while defensemen Noah Dobson (25:01), Ryan Pulock (24:45) and Adam Pelech (22:41) entered Thursday leading the Islanders in ice time.

“His confidence is a little higher,” Lambert said of Bolduc’s recent play. “He’s been more assertive.”

Isles files

The Capitals entered Thursday 6-1-1 in their last eight home games against the Islanders and seeking their 1,000th home win in franchise history . . . Forwards Oliver Wahlstrom and Julien Gauthier were healthy scratches. Pulock rejoined the second power-play unit with Wahlstrom out . . . Thursday’s match was the first of seven against Metropolitan Division opponents in November.